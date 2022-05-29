Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 225,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 339,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.67 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

