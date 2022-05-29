Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 885,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

