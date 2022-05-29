Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,826 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.23 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.77.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

