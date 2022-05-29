Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $10,852,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

AAP opened at $193.05 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

