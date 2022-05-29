Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,604,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,972,000 after acquiring an additional 480,410 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE:TSM opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

