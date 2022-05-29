Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

