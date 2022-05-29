Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

ULTA opened at $425.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

