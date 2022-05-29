Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.27 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.