Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 661 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

