Furucombo (COMBO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $421,852.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $421,852.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 150.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.69 or 0.08291165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00508750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00033234 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

