Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GANX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

