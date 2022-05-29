Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GALT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $460,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.