General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.