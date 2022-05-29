Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Knighthead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the period. Genesis Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Knighthead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 388,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

