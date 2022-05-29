Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,833,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

BPACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.