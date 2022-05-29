Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.