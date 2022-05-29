Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $939,000.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $10.11 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.