Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $12.38 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

