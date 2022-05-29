Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFINU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000.

NASDAQ XFINU opened at $10.02 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

