Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $14,375,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALPA opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

