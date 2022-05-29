Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $346,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 219,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

