Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 162,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Shelter Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.81 on Friday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

