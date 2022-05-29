Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCRD stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

