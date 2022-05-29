Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $688,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

