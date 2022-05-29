Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arhaus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.95 on Friday. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 132,918 shares of company stock worth $814,354 and sold 70,293 shares worth $423,016. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

