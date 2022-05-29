Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) to post sales of $5.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

