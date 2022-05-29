Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth $2,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 117,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

LAND opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.21%.

Gladstone Land Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.