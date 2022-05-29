Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. Glaukos posted sales of $78.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $273.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.25 million to $274.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $309.45 million, with estimates ranging from $303.54 million to $312.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

GKOS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 218,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.