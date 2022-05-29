Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the April 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,612. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $22.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.