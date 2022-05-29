Gnosis (GNO) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $189.37 or 0.00648579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $488.50 million and $5.71 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

