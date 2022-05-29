GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 101.1% in May

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 417,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. GO Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 855,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 130,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

