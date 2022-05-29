Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Golden Agri-Resources stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $25.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

