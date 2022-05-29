Golden Goose Reaches Market Capitalization of $362,568.38 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $362,568.38 and $309,260.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 624% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.83 or 0.17501409 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00501489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.