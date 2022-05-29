Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 966,619 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $313,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 221.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

