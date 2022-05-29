Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 381,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.79% of Targa Resources worth $333,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after buying an additional 286,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goff John C purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,662 shares of company stock worth $5,865,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.55 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

