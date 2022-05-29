Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $265.68 Million Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,148,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ReNew Energy Global worth $265,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,489,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,680,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $22,440,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

