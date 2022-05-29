Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $278.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.06% of ONEOK worth $278,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

