Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $294.46 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $294,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

