Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 10,509 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Xcel Energy worth $252,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,172,000 after buying an additional 1,807,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,835,000 after buying an additional 739,511 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.58. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

