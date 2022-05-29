Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 38,818 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.74% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $271,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 108,261 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

NYSE MMP opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

