Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,162 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Trane Technologies worth $257,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $140.50 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

