Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

