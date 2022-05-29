Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,975 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,793,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $241.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

