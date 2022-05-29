Gratia Capital LLC Sells 49,321 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Gratia Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,321 shares during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners accounts for about 8.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

