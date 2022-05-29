Gratia Capital LLC Sells 90,956 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,956 shares during the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust comprises about 1.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

