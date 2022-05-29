Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0873 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.