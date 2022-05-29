Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Green Plains posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

GPRE traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 518,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.