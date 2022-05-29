Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Green Plains posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

GPRE traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 518,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

