GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Update

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the April 30th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GreenFirst Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.45. 110,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.51. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12 month low of 1.21 and a 12 month high of 6.70.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.