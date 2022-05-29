Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 15th

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE GHL opened at $12.25 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 3,691 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $49,828.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,058 shares in the company, valued at $18,644,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $34,157.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

