Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.99). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.55), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.82. The stock has a market cap of £48.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92.
About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)
